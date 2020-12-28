While other counties in Georgia are reporting record turnouts of early voters for the runoff elections on Jan. 5, Butts County is seeing a smaller number of early and mail-in ballots for the runoff. More than 50% of the county's registered voters cast their ballots early or by mail-in for the November election, and just 33% have done so for the runoffs.
Through the start of business on Monday, Dec. 28, with just three days left for early voting, a total of 4,560 votes had been cast. That is a marked difference with the 6,784 early votes cast through Oct. 24 for the Nov. 10 general election. A total of 1,812 mail-in ballots were received by Oct. 24, compared to 1,333 by Dec. 28 for the runoffs.
Who will control the U.S. Senate will be decided with the outcome of the runoffs for the two Senate races in Georgia. Kelly Loeffler was picked by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the seat of Johnny Isakson, who retired for health reasons. In the special election on Nov. 3, out of 21 candidates on the ballot, Loeffler finished second to Democrat Raphael Warnock and faces him in the runoff. Republican incumbent David Perdue takes on Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff in the second Senate runoff race.
Republicans control 50 seats in the next Congress and need only one of their two candidates to win re-election in Georgia to maintain control. If Democrats win both seats, they will split the Senate 50/50, and have control with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate.
The third race on the Jan. 5 runoff is for the Georgia Public Service Commission. Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald fell just shy of the 50% needed to win the election, and faces Democrat Daniel Blackman in the runoff.
Butts County voters favored Republican candidates in those races in the Nov. 10 General Election. Voters chose Perdue over Ossoff and Loeffler over Warnock, with 68.92% of registered voters taking part. It will be interesting to see how those numbers compare to the runoff.
Early voting continues through Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Administration Building. The poll will be open on Election Day, Jan. 5, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As the Butts County Board of Elections did for the November election, they are participating in early scanning, which allowed the mail-in ballots to be scanned in, but not counted, ahead of Election Day. The scanning began on Dec. 21 and ran through Dec. 23. The processing of paper ballots will resume at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, until 3 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 5, until completed.
The early processing and scanning of paper absentee ballots casts before the close of the polls shall be strictly controlled to maintain the secrecy of the ballot and to prevent any disclosure of any results prior to the close of the polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202 or go online to ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. A drop box is available for return of voted mail ballots in front of the Administration Building (old entrance), 625 West Third St, Jackson.
