JACKSON — The schedule for advance in-person voting for the Nov. 8 General Election has been set in Butts County.
Registered Butts County voters may cast their advance in-person vote at the Elections Office, located inside the county Administrative Office Building, 625 W. Third St., Jackson. Following is the schedule for advance in-person voting, which includes two Saturdays:
• Oct. 17 - Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 22 (Saturday), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oct. 24 - Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 (Saturday), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oct. 31 - Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
No voting will be allowed at the Elections Office after Nov. 4 or on election day.
Those who prefer to vote on election day will have to go to their assigned polling location to cast a ballot. Following is a list of polling locations:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson
• Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla
• Towaliga Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson
• Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple St., Jenkinsburg
• Butts County Community Center, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson
All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Residents can find their polling place and registration status by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Those who are not registered and who wish to vote on election day must register by Oct. 11.
Absentee ballots are also now available by calling the Butts County Elections Office at 770-775-8202.
