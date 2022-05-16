May 16-20 is the last week for advance voting for the May 24, 2022 General Republican and Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election. Registered voters can cast their ballots in advance this week through Friday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
On Election Day (May 24), the five new district voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the first time since 2017 that voters have cast ballots in district locations.
All registered voters should have received their precinct cards. If voters will open the cards up, they will find their new polling location information and new local district commissioner and school board member.
The new polling locations are:
• District 1: Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson.
• District 2: Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Ga. Hwy. 42, Flovilla.
•District 3: Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson.
• District 4: Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.
• District 5: Jackson Butts County Community Center, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson.
There will be no voting at the Butts County Administration Building on May 24.
Locally, three Board of Education seats will be decided in the May 24 Nonpartisan General Election:
• District 1 - Incumbent Bobby Craven faces a challenge from Brandy Greene Phillips for his seat.
• District 2 - Incumbent Mamie Ruth Crawford is not running for re-election. Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts are vying to fill the seat.
• District 5 - Incumbent Millard Daniel faces a challenge from Danny C. Smith for his post.
Statewide, who will be the Republican and Democrat nominees in November will be decided in the primary, with the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state garnering most of the attention.
Through Friday, May 13, nearly 380,000 people have early voted in Georgia — a 222% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 181% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.
Turnout Numbers Through May 13, 2022
• Total Turnout: 378,981
• Early In-Person: 348,538
• Absentee: 30,433
• Republican: 220,122
• Democrat: 156,218
• Nonpartisan: 2,641
