Gen. Beauregard Lee, Georgia’s weather prognosticating groundhog, will make his third Groundhog Day prediction from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Center on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Lee moved to Dauset Trails in January 2018, after the closure of his former home at the Yellow River Game Ranch near Lilburn.
While this year will be his third prediction at Dauset Trails, it will also mark his 40th early spring or late winter prediction overall. While he was at the Game Ranch, they claimed a 94% accuracy rate.
But that rate hasn't come without some notable misses, such as in 1993 when he predicted an early spring shortly before Georgia was hit with a blizzard that crippled the Southeast for nearly a week and a half, sometimes called the "Storm of the Century." In 2014, he again predicted an early spring, but Georgia was later hit with a second major ice storm, following one that had hit just before Groundhog Day. The second one hit on Feb. 12, just 10 days after the prediction.
What do you foresee this year, General Lee? Will more cold days loom on the horizon, or is spring just around the corner?
It will be “easy like Sunday morning” to find out what Lee has to say this Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2. The main gate will be open by 6 a.m. The free ceremony will begin around 7:30 a.m. Souvenir shirts will be sold for cash or check only.
Dauset Trails Nature Center is a private, non-profit nature center located at 360 Mt. Vernon Church Road in Jackson. Dauset Trails provides outdoor educational experiences showcasing Georgia’s native wildlife, flora, early farm life, hiking and mountain bike riding trails, and horse riding trails on 1,400 beautiful, scenic acres. Free admission and parking. Please visit their website for itinerary updates, directions and more information. www.dausettrails.com
