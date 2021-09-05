BARNESVILLE - Two turnovers in Jackson’s first two offensive series led to two early touchdowns by the Lamar County Trojans Friday night, and even though the Red Devils fought back in the second half, they couldn’t overcome the deficit and lost, 35-24.
“We started the game awful on both sides of the ball,” coach Dary Myricks said. “They (Lamar) did a good job. They were ready to play. It was just adversity. We’ve got to make sure we overcome adversity and play better. We just didn’t.”
Jackson came up against one of the strongest running games they’ve seen in a while. The Trojans used a platoon of their QB and five running backs, led by big junior C.J. Allen, who rushed 25 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns in the game. As a whole Lamar County rushed 60 times for 310 yards, and the running game was so complete that the Trojans attempted just one pass and it fell incomplete.
Luke Matthews started the game at QB for the Red Devils, but was ineffective and Les Callen took over. Callen was 18-25-1 in the air for 297 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a second score.
Myricks praised both his quarterbacks and said competition has made both of them better.
“Both of those guys have done a great job for us,” Myricks said. “I think the competition is going to continue all year. Guys will be up and will be down, and tonight was Les’ night. But we’re going to keep those guys battling, because competition makes them better. But we have the utmost confidence in Luke and what he can do and what he’s brought. He’s been a great kid to play with, a great leader for our program, and we’re going to keep those kids battling back and forth all year.”
Jackson took the kickoff in the end zone and started the game on their own 20. On second down, Okemus Grier was hit and fumbled, with the Trojans recovering the ball on the Jackson 22.
It took eight plays for Lamar County to score, including two fourth-down runs. Facing fourth and three at the 3-yard-line, Allen took the handoff and plowed over for the score. With the PAT kick, Lamar led 7-0 with 7:22 left in the first quarter.
Grier took the kickoff for the Red Devils at the 1 and returned it to the Jackson 17. Two plays later, Matthews’ pass was intercepted at the Jackson 29 and returned to the 18.
This time it took the Trojans seven plays to get into the end zone. Allen again had the scoring run on fourth down from one yard out. Lamar went for a two-point attempt and failed, and led 13-0 with 2:49 left in the first.
Starting at their own 20 after the kickoff went into the end zone, the Red Devils began moving down the field with Callen at QB. They went 65 yards and into the second quarter on 8 plays, but on fourth and 9 from the Lamar 35, Callen’s pass went uncaught and the Trojans took over.
Lamar County moved 65 yards on 13 plays, with Allen again carrying the ball into the end zone, this time going 22 yards on fourth and 7 at the Jackson 22. A two-point PAT was successful this time, and with 5:22 left in the half, Lamar led 21-0.
The Red Devils and Trojans traded the ball back and forth on punts. Jackson got the ball with 1:35 left at the Lamar 40. They went 17 yards on five plays, and on fourth and 10 from the Lamar 23 with 9 seconds left, Peyton Zimmerman came on and booted a 38-yard field goal to put the Red Devils on the board and they trailed 21-3 at the half.
Lamar took the kickoff to start the second half and went 83 yards on three plays. On second and 8 at the Lamar 48, Allen got the handoff and went up the middle and downfield for a 51-yard touchdown run. A 2-point PAT was no good and with 11:00 left in the third, the Trojans held a 27-3 lead.
Midway through the third Jackson started a drive from its own 34 following a Lamar punt and moved 66 yards on three plays. The big play was a 57-yard pass completion from Callen to Chance Godden, who caught the ball and raced down the sidelines to the Lamar 13. On the next play, Callen kept the ball and swept the end, breaking a tackle and scoring. Zimmerman made the PAT, and Jackson trailed 27-10 with 5:46 left in the third.
Jackson stopped another Lamar drive and got the ball back at their own 17. The Red Devils went 83 yards on six plays. On second and 10 at the Lamar 23, Callen found Cameron Edwards at the 4-yard-line. Edwards broke a tackle and scored. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson had cut the lead to 10, 27-17, with 9 seconds left in the third.
Lamar County started at its own 35 as the fourth quarter started, following a kickoff that went out of bounds. The Trojans went 65 yards on 11 plays, with Devin Bateman running it in from 5 yards out. Another 2-point PAT was good and with 6:52 left in the game, Lamar led 35-17.
Jackson got the ball back, with Carlos Barlow running the kickoff back 39 yards to the Jackson 41. From there, the Red Devils went 59 yards on seven plays, with Dawson Livingston taking the snap and bulling the ball over from 4 yards out for the score. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson trailed 35-24 with 3:53 left.
Jackson tried an onside kick and appeared to recover it, but the officials ruled a Red Devil touched the ball before it went the required distance and gave possession to Lamar at the Jackson 49. The Trojans failed to move the ball and punted it back to the Red Devils at the Jackson 21 with 2:31 left in the game.
On their second play, Callen sent a pass downfield to Marco Barlow. But the defender went up and tipped the ball away. A second defender behind them caught the tipped ball at the Lamar 4-yard-line for the interception, ending Jackson’s last chance. Lamar ran the clock out for the win.
Callen was 18-25-1 with 297 yards and a touchdown through the air. Matthews was 2-3-1 for 26 yards.
Edwards had 8 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown. Godden also had 8 receptions for 104 yards, and Marco Barlow had two catches for 26 yards.
On the ground, Callen was the leading rusher with 20 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries. Livingston had 1 carry for 4 yards and a score. Grier had 2 carries for 2 yards. J.T. McKibben had 2 carries for minus 2 yards, and Matthews had two carries for minus 10 yards.
Zimmerman had a 36-yard field goal and 3 PATs.
Jackson has a chance to lick its wounds and possibly get some players out with injuries back into the game as they have a bye next week. The Red Devils travel to Cordele on Sept. 17 to take on Crisp County.
