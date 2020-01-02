Back in 1975 and 1976, the Progress-Argus posted photos of Horace “Pete” Stewart, the banana trees at his home on Biles Road, some as tall as 30 feet, and the fruit borne by the trees (which the Progress-Argus staff confirmed back then were very tasty).
Stewart got the plants from his daughter, Betty Collier, and after a lot of research, learned to grow and maintain the trees so they produce bananas and live through the winter months.
The “growing gene” in the Stewart family apparently skipped a couple of generations until great-grandson Dylan Stewart repeated his great-grandfather’s success. His grandfather, Gerald “Buck” Stewart, and his father, Mike Stewart, grew the same plants over the years, but without success.
But Dylan Stewart, who also lives on Biles Road and using offspring from the same plants his great-grandfather was using 44 years ago, is growing trees as tall as 30 feet tall that have been producing bananas for the past three years. Stewart clams that his secret is plenty of water and chicken manure.
The Progress-Argus staff hopes he’ll bring some of his fruit by when they ripen in April so we can see if they taste just as good as his great-grandfather’s did.