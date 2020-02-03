Just because Ryan Duffey is replacing Mickey Moody as coach of the Red Devils doesn't mean Jackson baseball is going to look like anything other than Jackson baseball. If the new guy has his way, it might look even better.
"If we're not a Final Four team," Duffey said, "then we didn't do what we're supposed to do."
Only days before the Red Devils scrimmage at home Friday against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy, the same high expectations that accompanied Moody, a 400-win coach, now ride shotgun with a coach who's looking for his first head-coaching victory. The regular season is scheduled to begin Monday at non-region rival Mary Persons.
The Red Devils are anticipating better success than what seems forecast for them by the Georgia Dugout Club, whose preseason poll says they won't start the season as a top 10 team in Class AAA. Nor will they open as the Region 4-AAA favorite with Pike County ranking eighth in the state after a 34-4 season last year. But the Red Devils' emphasis isn't going to be how they start, but rather how they can surprise some folks with the way they finish.
Though they went 22-6, the Red Devils didn't finish 2019 well. Disciplinary problems doomed them to three consecutive losses, including a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of Crisp County, after a 22-3 start that included a split with Pike County.
They don't want to repeat that. But they will try to do the same good things under Duffey that they did under Moody, with only minor tweaks here and there.
"I'm not coming in here, trying to reinvent the wheel," Duffey said.
Familiar faces will lead the Red Devils -- namely, the now-senior pitcher Dakota Copeland, who recently signed to play college ball at Belmont University, catcher Brent Burford, who has committed to Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., and leadoff hitter Bo Mosteller, whose versatility allows him to play several positions.
What Duffey is looking for, however, is somebody he can fit in the lineup between Mosteller and Burford.
"The biggest thing we're trying to figure out is a two-hole guy, somebody who can handle the bat well and put the ball in play, move runners over," Duffey said. "We definitely have guys who can drive the ball and drive it well."
A pair of junior pitchers, right-hander Walker Carawan and lefty Bret Carter, are competing for spots in the Jackson rotation behind the hard-throwing Copeland. The Red Devils learned a lot from a recent intrasquad scrimmage.
"We like what we saw out of Walker Carawan," Duffey said. "He threw the ball well -- good velocity, good location, throwing different pitches for strikes. He's definitely opened our eyes as far as a two or three guy in the rotation. Bret Carter has also shown some signs that he wants to compete for that two or three spot. He doesn't throw hard, but he throws strikes and he's got good movement on his ball. If we throw strikes and let our defense make plays, we can win some ball games. We're very fortunate to have Dakota, but I try to preach to these guys that they don't have to throw hard to win. As long as we can spot up and keep the ball down, with that defense behind us, it'll play."
Ben Gervassio, who found himself thrown to the wolves as a late-season junior varsity promotion out of necessity at the end of last season, might also draw a few starts, though he figures to contribute more in relief and in an assortment of offensive roles.
"He's one of those guys you want to find out a way to put in the lineup, because you know he's going to put everyone else first before himself," Duffey said.
The Red Devils will also look for contributions from Connor LaChappelle, Dustin Sullivan and Dalton Smith, among others. The players have been working out, largely on their own, since October.
More than anything, the new coach is impressed with the Red Devils' team chemistry.
"They want to work, they want to practice and we have long hours," Duffey said. "These guys are selfless almost. Whatever they need to do to make the team better, they do. We've got great senior leadership and juniors also with some great leadership."
