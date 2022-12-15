Wesley Bailey Jr.

JACKSON — A man who fled from a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2019, while instructing a passenger to dump drugs from the vehicle, has been sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle Georgia District, Wesley Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, was sentenced Dec. 6 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

