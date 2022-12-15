JACKSON — A man who fled from a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2019, while instructing a passenger to dump drugs from the vehicle, has been sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle Georgia District, Wesley Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, was sentenced Dec. 6 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
“Wesley Bailey created a dangerous situation for the public when he fled police, driving in excess of 140 mph in the rain on a busy highway while directing a passenger to dump a kilo of methamphetamine out of his vehicle,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I commend the responding local law enforcement agencies for bringing the defendant safely into custody and helping bring a methamphetamine trafficker to justice.”
In a Facebook post Butts County Sheriff Gary Long commended his officers for their role in the pursuit and arrest.
“I want to publicly commend my deputies on a job well done,” Long said. “This sentence sends a strong message that not only my office but the United States Attorney will not be soft on drug traffickers. I would highly recommend to anyone considering trafficking illegal narcotics it would be in your best interest to avoid Butts County and the Middle District of Georgia. The Middle District of Georgia United States Attorney’s Office shows time and time again they mean business.”
According to information presented in court, a Butts County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing Bailey commit multiple traffic violations on Interstate 75 on April 9, 2019. Bailey first pulled over, then fled from police. In rainy conditions, Bailey drove at speeds exceeding 140 mph, cutting off other motorists and passing cars in the emergency lane. At the same time, a Tupperware container containing nearly 1 kilogram of meth was thrown out of Bailey’s vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit, and Bailey eventually stopped in the middle of the interstate, exited his vehicle and was immediately detained.
Meth was found in the car, and the Tupperware contained 811.4 grams of meth. Bailey admitted that he obtained the drugs from a source in Atlanta and directed his passenger the throw the drugs out of the vehicle during the pursuit.
The case was investigated by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case.