On Saturday, June 27, Butts County’s Saint Vincent DePaul Society will sponsor their third drive-in food pantry in three months at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson. Previous events supported hundreds of local families with shelf stable groceries, as well as fresh and frozen meat products.
As in April and May, June’s pantry will be hosted in the parking lot of Saint Mary’s. The drive-in will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested in participating should plan to arrive early in the staging area at 359 Old Griffin Road in Jackson, as quantities will be limited to 75 families.
While home-based out of Saint Mary’s, Saint Vincent DePaul Society welcomes membership from all denominations of Christians committed to following the commandment to love and serve our neighbors. The group recognizes that, while the economy is slowly reopening, there are still a lot of families who they describe as “sudden-arily” in need – suddenly and temporarily.
Inquiries and or donations should be directed to Saint Mary’s office at 770-775-0840 or via email to glevins@mindspring.com.
(0) comments
