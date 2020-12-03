Families and the elderly in need in Butts County have two chances to receive a variety of food on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Monday, Dec. 7 at two different drive through food pantries.
Dec. 5
The St. Vincent DePaul Society (SVDS) at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson will host their fourth Drive-In Food Pantry this Saturday at 1 p.m. The food pantry is made possible by a grant from the St. Vincent DePaul state office and donations from Saint Mary's parishioners.
The event will be like the others, with cars staging early and routing through the church's parking lot. Boxes of food, including fresh and frozen meat products will be loaded into the trunks or backseats of cars. Drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their vehicles, with volunteers putting the food boxes in the vehicles.
Their plan is to distribute 75 boxes to neighbors in need, with additional grocery gift cards for others that exceed that number.
The event is being dedicated to long time parishioner, Carlton Turner. In his honor, a "Carlton Turner Drive" street sign will rename the path into the church, at least for the duration of the event.
Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church is located at 359 Old Griffin Road, just off Hwy. 16 east of Jackson. The drive-by food pantry will be conducted in the church parking lot, with families asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers putting the food boxes in the vehicles.
Dec. 7
Action Ministries will host a Drive Through Food Pantry at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jackson, across Ga. Hwy. 16 from Ingles.
Approximately 10,000 pounds of various foods will be given away. Drivers are asked to drive into the church parking lot, wear a mask, and raise the trunk if possible without getting out of their vehicle. There will be one pick up per family.
About 30 volunteers are needed to assist with the event. Anyone willing to help is asked to call Harrileen Conner at 478-494-0046.
