The Jackson Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred about 2:50 P.M. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, in the 200 block of Mallet Street, near the Gospel of Christ Church. Mallet Street runs between Alabama Blvd. and N. Benton Street.
Witnesses said the shots were fired from a black vehicle, possibly a Mercedes-Benz. According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, no one was hurt, however a champagne-colored Cadillac parked in the church parking lot was hit four times by bullets.
Investigators found four shell casings in the roadway near the church, and a fifth shell casing a little further down the road.
Morgan said the person who was driving the Cadillac, but is not the owner of the car, may have been the target of the shooters. The person was sitting on the front porch of a home about 25 feet away from the car when the shooting occurred.
Jackson Police have suspects in mind and are searching for them, but no arrests have yet been made.
This is the second drive-by shooting in Jackson in the last four months. On June 18, there was a drive-by shooting in the area of Hancock and Buchanan streets near the Jackson City Cemetery. No one was injured by bullets in that shooting, either, and the investigation into it is also continuing.
The Progress-Argus will update this story when more information becomes available.
