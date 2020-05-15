The Butts County Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Suzan Watkins as the new Henderson Middle School Principal at their meeting on May 12. She succeeds Caressa Tanner Gordon, who was approved in April as the county's first Director of Extended Learning and Instructional Support Specialist.
"I am excited to announce that the Board of Education voted to name Dr. Suzan Watkins as the next Principal at Henderson Middle School," said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. "Dr. Watkins has 14 years of experience in education, with the past 6 years being in administration. She is a former middle school teacher and academic coach and transitioned to an assistant principal role in 2014.
"She has spent the past 3 years as the principal of Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary School in Bibb County. During her tenure at MLK Elementary, Dr. Watkins has exhibited strong leadership that has significantly impacted the school’s academic performance as well as the climate and culture.
"Dr. Watkins holds a Ph.D in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University an M.Ed degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia College and State University and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Middle Grades Education and Communications from Wesleyan College," Simpson continued.
"I am confident that Dr. Watkins’ experience and passion for serving students and staff will be an asset to our district. She impressed our panel as a leader of integrity, and her experiences have demonstrated her ability to build strong relationships and lead change."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.