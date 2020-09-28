The Butts County Historical Society is immensely proud to announce the return of Dr. Ed Hoard and the musically-talented Judy Yielding at The Indian Springs Amphitheater! Join your friends in this open-air facility to hear our hometown favorite minister and wonderful old gospel hymns on the piano!
Two services are scheduled: Sunday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 1, and each will begin at 9 a.m. Seats will be spread out for 6 feet social distancing and masks are encouraged. All tax-deductible donations will be used for upkeep of The Indian Springs Chapel, which is usually used for these wonderful services.
Stay for brunch at Yahola Creek and enjoy the free gardens and playground and new shops and museums! It will be a fun day for the family and friends! All are welcome! Questions? Call 770-775-5350.
