Dr. Darrell Evans, currently the principal at Griffin High School, will become the new Assistant Superintendent for the Butts County School System. The Board of Education approved Evans during their meeting on Dec. 10.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Evans was the choice of the selection committee and is expected to be in his new position sometime in January.
“Our selection committee provided strong commentary in support of Dr. Evans due to his extensive experience as a leader, as well as his knowledge of personnel, programs, and day-to-day operations of a school and school system.,” said Simpson. “Dr. Evans has over 14 years of experience in educational leadership serving as a successful high school assistant principal, athletic director, and principal in two different counties. Prior to his leadership experience, Dr. Evans taught at the elementary and high school levels.
“Dr. Evans will work primarily with our operations departments here in BCSS on a day-to-day basis,” added Simpson. “Additionally, he will work closely with building level leaders to ensure safety and the orderly operations of our schools. His office will be located at our Central Office facility on North Mulberry Street.”
Evans has been the principal of Griffin High School since 2015. Prior to that he was principal at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone from 2011-2015, where he also served as assistant principal from 2005-2011, athletic director from 2005-2010, and a teacher and head boys basketball coach from 2004-2005. He also has teaching and administrative experience at Spalding High School in Griffin, Warren County High School in Warrenton, and Blakeney Elementary School in Waynesboro.
He earned a B.A. in Health/Physical Education and Recreation from Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon in 1990, a Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision from Cambridge College in Cambridge, Mass. in 2002, an Education Specialist degree in Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. in 2006, and a Doctor of Education degree in Administration and Supervision from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC in 2010.
Dr. Evans currently lives in Locust Grove.