ATHENS - Dr. Anna Daniel Reddish, daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel of Jackson, received the Young Alumni Achievement Award from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the Tate Center at the University of Georgia on April 9. Reddish received her BSA in Animal Science from UGA in 2008 and her MADS in Animal and Dairy Science from UGA in 2009.
Dr. Reddish is a university relations liaison with IDEXX. In this role, she establishes, sustains, and promotes strategic relationships with universities and colleges of veterinary medicine. IDEXX Laboratories, a member of the S&P 500, is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services.
Prior to joining IDEXX in 2021, Reddish was the associate director for veterinary career services at the American Veterinary Medical Association and co-host of the “My Veterinary Life” podcast. In this role, she served 15 veterinary schools in the eastern U.S. and Caribbean. She offered guidance and lectures on leadership, organized veterinary medicine, financial health and mental well-being.
After receiving her doctorate in veterinary medicine from Auburn University in 2013, Reddish was a mixed animal veterinarian in central Georgia.
In 2018, Reddish received the J. Lamar Branch Outstanding Alumni Award in leadership from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She received an A.S. degree in biology from ABAC in 2006.
Reddish was an active member of the Butts County 4-H Club and showed lambs from the age of 3 to 21. She is a five-time master 4-H’er representing Butts County 4-H. She is committed to giving back to Butts County and Georgia 4-H as a donor and project judge for Junior and Senior District Project Achievement. She was also a Future Farmers of America national winner and is committed to giving back to the FFA Club.
“The UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences helped build the foundation for my career in veterinary medicine,” said Reddish. “I am so grateful for this recognition. Thank you to everyone in the college who supported my education and professional development. I’m one proud Ag Dawg!”
