A new study finds parents are underestimating the dangers lurking for children in their own backyards this summer and the five most dangerous activities include trampolines, monkey bars, open balconies, slides, and swing sets.
Independence Day marked a strong return for backyard parties but only 19% of parents surveyed expressed backyard safety concerns. Yet the government reported a steady rise in fatal child drownings, and 63% of summer-related-injuries impact children ages 2 to 11.
SafeHome.org released a study July 7called the 2021 Summer Home Safety Report using the most recent data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and a survey of more than 450 parents.
Here are the 5 most dangerous activities and tips for Georgia parents to prevent injury:
1) Trampolines: No. 1 most emergency room visits per year with 3,193. To avoid injury, check that bolts are tight, install a safety net enclosure, put padding over the frame and springs, and set jumping rules with adult supervision.
2) Monkey bars: No. 2 most emergency room visits per year with 2,804. To avoid injury, make sure the child has enough upper body strength to swing, place padding underneath to soften any falls, check for loose bolts and wood splinters.
3) Open porches and balconies: No. 3 most emergency room visits per year with 2,793. To avoid injury, install safety netting or plastic guards to covers spaces between rails. Use safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs.
4) Slides: No. 4 most emergency room visits per year with 1,618. To avoid injury, do not go down the slide with your child in your lap, teach your child to go down feet first, and remove any dangerous debris from the landing spot.
5) Swing sets: No. 5 most emergency room visits with 1,469. To avoid injury, tighten equipment before use, ignore pleas from your child to push them too high.
As for pools, drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for kids 1 to 4 outside of birth defects, and built-in pools result in 382 emergency room visits per year. To avoid injury, develop house rules, have an adult chaperone, and install fencing to avoid young children falling into the pool by accident.
