Residents Stewart and Marilyn Carter presented Major Jeff Nix of the Butts County Sheriff's Office with a check on May 29 to assist with spaying, neutering, and medical care for stray cats picked up by Butts County Animal Control. The donation will be a great help in reaching the goal of reducing cat overpopulation in in Butts County, along with caring for their medical needs.
Volunteers proactively assist Animal Control in locating and vetting cats in the county. These efforts are helping to reduce the number of kittens born in the county, and contributions such as the Carters' go a long way to help in this effort.
The Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the cat volunteers at Animal Control, has established a dedicated bank account, specifically set up to help with the spay, neutering, and medical needs of the cats in the county. Anyone who would like to contribute to this account and be a part of this effort can drop a check off at the Sheriff's Office at 835 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. Please designate on the check in the memo section: "Donation for Cat Account," so that the money will go directly into the cat account.
Please spay and neuter your cats. Although adoption is a wonderful thing, it is not the solution. There are two low cost local spay and neuter services, Jazzy Paws in Jonesboro, and the H.E.L.P Spay Neuter clinic. Please contact Animal Control, either by phone at 770-775-8013, or on their Facebook page, and a volunteer will gladly help to connect you to their services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.