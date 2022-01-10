GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. - Dollar General’s Jackson distribution center presented $10,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of the company’s mission of ‘Serving Others.’ The contribution is among a total of $430,000 in donations made this week to local nonprofits and schools through Dollar General’s ‘Thankful For You’ recognition event.
“Continuing our ‘Thankful For You’ festivities into the New Year, we are excited to show our appreciation to local organizations in the communities we call home,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate philanthropy. “We hope these donations not only help get their year off to a positive start, but also bring our mission of ‘Serving Others’ to life in our hometowns, demonstrating our commitment to being a good neighbor.”
Dollar General’s ‘Thankful For You’ event, held in December, also included the Company’s recognition of its 164,000+ employees for their role in fulfilling the company’s mission through a weeklong celebration filled with engaging activities and rewards. \
Individuals interested in becoming part of the Dollar General team are encouraged to review openings to support store, distribution, private fleet and corporate functions and apply online at dollargeneral.com/careers. Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation – as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
