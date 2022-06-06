McDONOUGH - Dole Packaged Foods, LLC will host a job recruitment event for McDonough and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Available jobs include Maintenance Technician I, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician II, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician III, 1st and 2nd Split Shift,;Production Control Clerk, 2nd Shift; Production Technician I, 1st Shift; and Production Technician I, 2nd Shift.
Interested job seekers may visit https://bit.ly/2LSEK0Z to view detailed job descriptions and apply for available positions.
Those interested in attending the recruitment event should apply to receive event location details.
For more information about this event, email SWAT@gdol.ga.gov.
