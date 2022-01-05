Hey, somebody's gotta win it sometime, right?
And Powerball ticket sales are soaring across the country, officials say -- as the jackpot keeps rising.
It's now at an estimated $630 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association says -- higher than estimates and fueled by fast-growing numbers of people plopping down 2 bucks for a million-to-1 shot at the fortune.
Actually, the odds are way worse than that: 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says.
Chances of winning a prize are better -- 1 in 24.9, Powerball says.
Drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The last Powerball jackpot winner claimed a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4 in California.
Wednesday night's drawing will be for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash value of $448.4 million.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
