'Do not drink the water': Mississippi National Guard will hand out water as Jackson's main water facility fails

Residents of rain-battered Jackson, Mississippi, are now contending with little or no water pressure in their homes after the city's main water treatment facility failed August 29, leaving them without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires.

 Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger/USA Today Network

Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said -- a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding.

The state is declaring an emergency for Jackson as it scrambles to begin distributing drinking and non-drinking water to up to 180,000 city residents, Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday evening. The National Guard is being called in to help distribute the water as crews work to get the water treatment plant back online, state officials said.

