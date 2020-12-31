LAGRANGE – Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., on Dec. 30 announced plans to add adults aged 65 and older to the current group of individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are already in this highest priority group. The expanded administration of vaccine is expected to begin within the next two weeks provided there is adequate vaccine supply available.
At this time, District 4 Public Health does not have adequate vaccine supply to include adults aged 65 and older. All counties in District 4 Public Health, which includes Butts County, are currently vaccinating first responders and healthcare providers who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.
During the next two weeks, District 4 Public Health staff and county health department employees will work with community partners to plan for increased traffic at Points of Dispensing (PODs). This planning is critical for smooth delivery of vaccine to the public in a drive through setting.
District 4 Public Health will continue to provide updates on www.district4health.org letting the public know when vaccine becomes available.
“This expansion of 1a eligible vaccination criteria gives us time to plan and work with our local communities to ensure safe and efficient deployment of limited vaccine supplies,” said Dr. Townsend, Interim District Health Director. “We understand that you want this as soon as possible and we want you to get your COVID-19 vaccine, but we need your patience over the next two weeks while we prepare.”
It is critical that even as vaccine becomes available to more people, all residents continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person to person transmission or asymptomatic infections.
As of December 31, 2020, District 4 Public Health has administered over 1,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and healthcare providers.
District 4 Public Health is dedicated to preventing disease, promoting health and protecting our communities against health threats through education, service, advocacy and collaboration. District 4 Public Health serves people of all classes and economic status within Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. Fees are based on income for those without insurance. For more information about District 4 Public Health, visit www.district4health.org.
