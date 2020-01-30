Grab those bell-bottom pants and sequined dresses, and dust off your platform shoes and medallions - disco is back at the 5th Annual Furball, a fund raiser to help Butts Mutts and all the dogs who are "stayin' alive" thanks to the generosity and dedication of an entire community of volunteers and supporters.
The Furball will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Rd. in Flovilla. The "Disco Dog" themed evening will be filled with food, drinks, silent auctions, and dancing the night away to the music of Atlanta's Contagious Band.
Butts Mutts is an all volunteer 501c3, established in 2016 in Jackson. They began as a transport team, working with the local animal control and taking dogs from the shelter to the veterinarian, then on to their "furever" homes.
Butts Mutts decided to expand and form a true rescue group. They still work primarily with the Butts County Animal Shelter, but have branched out to serve the community, too, by promoting low cost spay neuter twice a month.
Butts Mutts does not have a facility and relies on fosters and volunteers to help get dogs ready for adoption! The puppies/dogs come from the county shelter and occasional owner surrenders or as strays. Upon rescue the animals are fully vetted and as many as they can are placed in foster homes where they learn how to live in a home environment.
Adoptable pets are featured on Adopt a Pet, Rescue Me, Petfinder, Butts Mutts Facebook, and Instagram. They include pics, bios and all pertinent information to help the dogs find their furever homes!
Butts Mutts have sent shelter dogs to train as service dogs, and partnering with other rescues in various locations, have adopted dogs out up and down the eastern seaboard, and all over the southeast, where they will live long happy lives thanks to their winning personalities and the benefit of having multiple folks on their team!
So put on your boogie shoes and join Butts Mutts for their annual Furball to raise much needed funds and celebrate another great year. What better way to spend Valentine's weekend than by helping to save abandoned dogs.
Come as you are or dress up in disco/70s attire! The event is for ages 21 and over. General admission tickets are $50 plus a $3.34 fee per person, or reserve a table for 8 for $500 plus a $19.09 fee. To reserve your place, go to https://bit.ly/37EeBJa
To see the dogs currently available for adoption visit the Butts Mutts website at www.buttsmutts.com, or see them on the Jackson Progress-Argus website at www.myjpa.com.
For more information, email Butts Mutts at butts.mutts@gmail.com, or call them at 770-313-0630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.