JACKSON — Diana Sanchez was formally sworn in as an officer with the city of Jackson Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during the meeting of the Jackson City Council.
A native of Ventura County, Calif., Sanchez’s family moved to Thomaston when she was 5 and then to Griffin when she was a preteen. She is a graduate of Griffin High School.
The 26-year-old single mom graduated from the police academy at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth in 2016.
“Graduating from the police academy really opened up a whole new world to me,” she said. “I knew at that moment that God had called me for this.”
She worked with the Griffin Police Department from 2016 until February 2019 when she accepted a job as a crime scene investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She remained there until October 2019 when she joined the Thomaston Police Department. She comes to Jackson from that position.
Sanchez made the decision to come to Jackson based on the advice of friends and other police officers.
“I had a lot of people tell me how good Jackson is and how good the community is,” she said. “So, I came and talked with the chief. Being a single mom, I was sold on the permanent shifts because that will work with my family.”
Sanchez says she hopes to serve the people of Jackson with her talents and her heart.
“I have a big heart and a lot of people need a lot of love these days,” she said. “Growing up, I went through a lot of domestic violence and abuse issues, and we didn’t have resources to help us. I want people to know that I’ve been there, and I’m going to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice.”
And, after just one week on the job, she already feels at home in Jackson.
“I’ve been in Jackson for a week but the environment makes me feel like I’ve been working here for five years,” she said. “I feel so at home, and I’ve never felt this way working for an agency. I have fallen in love with the town.”
