Sachezswearingin.jpeg

Diana Sanchez, right, is shown being sworn into office by Jackson Police Chief James Morgan. Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey looks on.

 Special Photo: Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Diana Sanchez was formally sworn in as an officer with the city of Jackson Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during the meeting of the Jackson City Council.

A native of Ventura County, Calif., Sanchez’s family moved to Thomaston when she was 5 and then to Griffin when she was a preteen. She is a graduate of Griffin High School.

