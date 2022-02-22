The Jackson Red Devils opened their baseball season with a 16-12 slugfest win over Lovejoy at home on Feb. 14.
On Feb. 16, they traveled to Franklin to take on Heard County and lost, 6-1. On Feb. 19 they played a double-header at Tift County High School in Tifton, losing the first game to Whitewater, 12-2, and the second game to Tift County, 8-2.
Jackson hosts Luella on Tuesday, with game time 5:55 p.m. They travel to Locust Grove on Thursday to take on Luella on their field, with game time 5:55 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 is Diamond Day for the Red Devils as they host Eagles Landing Christian Academy and Tift High School. Jackson plays ELCA at 11 a.m. and Tift at 5 p.m.
Jackson 16
Lovejoy 12
The Red Devils pounded out 16 runs on 12 hits against the Lovejoy Wildcats in their home opener. Lovejoy took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Jackson tied the game in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second, but the Red Devils again tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Jackson held Lovejoy scoreless in the top of the third and plated 3 runs in the bottom half to take a 6-3 lead. The Wildcats came back with 5 runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, 8-6. But the Red Devils plated 7 runners in the bottom of the inning to take a commanding 13-8 lead.
Lovejoy cut the lead by 1 in the top of the fifth, 13-9, but Jackson responded with its final 3 runs of the game to take a 16-9 lead. The Wildcats scored 2 more in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 16-11, but could only muster 1 more run in the top of the seventh for a final score of 16-14.
Camden Miner led Jackson with 3 hits and 3 RBI, and Jackson Smith added 2 RBI. Curtis Dickerson made the Lovejoy pitchers work, earning 3 walks in the game.
On the mound, Chase Harris led off, pitching three innings with 9 strikeouts. Braylon Taylor pitched two innings, and Zane Walker closed out the last two innings.
Heard 6
Jackson 1
Jackson lost on the road in Franklin on Feb. 16, giving up 6 runs on 9 hits and2 error. The Braves scored 2 runs in the second, added 2 more in the fourth inning, and got their final 2 in the fifth. Jackson scored its lone run in the fourth inning.
Jackson Smith took the loss, pitching 4.2 innings and striking out 3.
Whitewater 12
Jackson 2
The Wildcats held the Red Devils hitless in their contest at Tift County High School on Feb. 19, with Jackson scoring its only 2 runs on an Whitewater error. The Wildcats had 11 hits in the game.
Whitewater scored 1in the first, 1 in the third, 7 in the fourth, and 3 in the fifth inning. Jackson got its 2 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Chase Harris took the loss, pitching 3.1 innings and striking out 5.
Tift County 8
Jackson 2
The Red Devils outhit the Blue Devils 5-4, but committed three errors to none for Tift. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and added 1 in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Jackson scored its 2 runs in the fourth to cut the lead to 6-2, but Tift added its final 2 runs in the sixth to win 8-2.
Thomas Frost took the loss, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out 4.
