The Jackson High School Red Devil baseball staff led by Ryan Duffey recently held their third annual winter baseball camp at Wallace Field.
“Our camp as grown substantially over the past three years,” said Duffey. “We started with about 25 campers three years ago, and this year we're right around 50. We are so grateful for everyone that came out!”
The camp focused on the fundamentals of hitting, catching, throwing, and base running. The last day consisted of a homerun derby, pickle, wiffle ball, and letting the kids see how hard they threw using a radar gun.
The camp was raun by the school’s current baseball staff as well as current players.
