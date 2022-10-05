310089523_838980430435927_2197358803013360972_n (1).jpg

Gary McIntosh and his wife Carol

 Special Photo

On Sept. 22, the Butts County Historical Society hosted Gary William McIntosh, the great, great, great grandson of Chief William McIntosh.

He told the local historical society the following story about about the McIntosh family. William McIntosh Sr. sailed from Scotland and landed in Savannah. Soon after, he traveled across Georgia and over to Alabama and set up a trading post. There he fell in love with a Native girl who was the daughter of a Creek chief. The couple had a son and named him William McIntosh. 

