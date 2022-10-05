On Sept. 22, the Butts County Historical Society hosted Gary William McIntosh, the great, great, great grandson of Chief William McIntosh.
He told the local historical society the following story about about the McIntosh family. William McIntosh Sr. sailed from Scotland and landed in Savannah. Soon after, he traveled across Georgia and over to Alabama and set up a trading post. There he fell in love with a Native girl who was the daughter of a Creek chief. The couple had a son and named him William McIntosh.
The Creek lineage is passed through the mother so young William was destined to one day be chief. At the age of 5, he was turned over to two of his uncles (his mother’s brothers) who taught him the ways of a Creek native and the role of a chief. At the age of 12 he was let go to do as he pleased.
McIntosh’s entrepreneurship made him a very rich man, and his knowledge of both worlds made him a very knowledgeable chief. He realized how advantageous ferries were to settlers, scouts, and anyone who needed to cross a river so he made many ferry crossings throughout Georgia.
He also saw the need for more trading posts and places to stay for the night so he made stagecoach inns. He went to war helping Andrew Jackson against a portion of his own people (the Red Sticks) who were mad at the white man for coming in and taking over.
McIntosh saw first-hand how much power (via cannons) was behind the U.S. military and how that helped to vanquish the warring scouts. The U.S. military awarded him the rank of brigadier general for his service in this war.
He later came to Indian Springs to his inn, the Indian Springs Hotel, that still stands today. There, after much consideration, he signed a treaty that gave away the last of the Creek land in Georgia. He realized the Indians would lose it anyway, and this way they could get enough money to rebuild elsewhere. Unfortunately, in doing so he signed his own death warrant as was foretold by a native chief right outside the window of the hotel during the signing.
McIntosh and his family left the hotel in Indian Springs and went back to their home near Whitesburg in Carroll County. There is where McIntosh took his last breath. The Native Americans who told him he would die if he signed the treaty kept true to their words and killed him.
Gary McIntosh and his wife, Carol, live in southern California. They will be back next year for the 200th anniversary of the Indian Springs Hotel.
The Butts County Historical Society meets on the fourth Thursday of each month (except July, November and December) at 6 p.m. at the Flovilla Schoolhouse at 106 Collier St. in Flovilla.
