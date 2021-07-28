On Wednesday, July 21, the Butts County Historical Society awarded Deryle and James Lamb honorary lifetime memberships in the Butts County Historical Society for their dedication and hard work for over 25 years. The membership awards were presented to them in the new Butts County Historical Society Visitor’s Center located in the renovated Historic Courthouse.
The Lambs joined the Butts County Historical Society in 1984 and according to current President Frankie Willis, “Without the guidance and commitment of the Lambs, the beautiful 1823 historic monument (Indian Spring Hotel) would probably be on the ground today.”
Deryle Lamb first became treasurer, then president for 20 years. During that time, she led the society’s efforts to restore the Indian Spring Hotel, a stagecoach stop, built in 1823 by Creek Indian Chief William McIntosh. Under her leadership, she applied for and received several grants from the Georgia Department of Transportation to do the restoration because Lamb had researched tirelessly to provide the documentation to prove the work would be done according to Historic Preservation Division standards in order to get those grants. Her husband James remembered pulling up the rotten floorboards on the first floor of the hotel and wearing out two trucks hauling off the debris.
“From my experience, when you agree to be President, your whole family and group of extended friends don’t have much choice but to help,” Willis added. “so I appreciate Mr. Lamb’s hard work too.”
While Lamb was president, the Society also created the Elizabeth Harris Garden and dedicated it to the former first lady of Georgia, wife of former governor Joe Frank Harris. It is still open today showing historic roses and other herbs, flowers, and plants of the era.
Under Lamb’s tenure, the Society also took possession of the Indian Springs Chapel and sought funds from the community to restore it. The yellowish paint color was recreated as it was built from left-over lumber from the Wigwam Hotel in 1890. The chapel has been the center of worship for over 130 years, including this summer with services led by Dr. Ed Hoard during the month of July.
The Historical Society is grateful to all who have given their time and money to save the historic reserves in Butts County and to educate the community and visitors from all over the world.
Jim Herbert, Treasurer of The Society, stated, “These historic buildings add to the tax base of the county as visitors come to tour and spend money on fuel, lodging, and food while taking away a piece of Georgia history in the form of memories.
Toni Phillips, a director and chair of the Artifacts Committee said,” I can see the detailed work performed by so many through the years. Even though there are hundreds of names who contributed time and money, Mrs. Lamb surely was a huge part of saving this beautiful structure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.