A Butts County Sheriff's deputy headed to assist at an accident at Windy Lane and Midway Road off Ga. Hwy. 16 near I-75 involving an overturned tractor-trailer was involved in his own accident at the intersection of Third and Holley streets Thursday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. According to witnesses, a driver in a pickup truck failed to yield to the deputy, who was running emergency lights and sirens, as he tried to cross Third Street, and the deputy's patrol vehicle hit and spun the truck around. Both drivers were shaken up, but neither suffered serious injuries. Traffic was tied up in both directions for a short period of time as the deputy's vehicle was removed and debris cleaned up.
Deputy headed toward accident at I-75 and Hwy. 16 involved in accident in Jackson
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
