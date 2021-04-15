_DSC0009.JPG
A Butts County Sheriff's vehicle sits damaged on Third Street following a collision while onto the way to another call. The gold pickup truck the deputy hit can be seen in the background. Neither driver was seriously injured.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

A Butts County Sheriff's deputy headed to assist at an accident at Windy Lane and Midway Road off Ga. Hwy. 16 near I-75 involving an overturned tractor-trailer was involved in his own accident at the intersection of Third and Holley streets Thursday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. According to witnesses, a driver in a pickup truck failed to yield to the deputy, who was running emergency lights and sirens, as he tried to cross Third Street, and the deputy's patrol vehicle hit and spun the truck around. Both drivers were shaken up, but neither suffered serious injuries. Traffic was tied up in both directions for a short period of time as the deputy's vehicle was removed and debris cleaned up.

