Departing planes halted after 'accidental discharge' at Atlanta airport, officials say

All departing flights were briefly halted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after the "accidental discharge" of a weapon near the main screening area during a busy travel weekend, officials said.
"There is no danger to passengers or employees," airport officials said in a short statement on Twitter. "An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel."
An Atlanta police spokesperson told CNN no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.
"There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint," Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. "Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."
A ground stop was called for the airport for all departing flights, per the Federal Aviation Administration, but was soon lifted.
Details about the weapon or circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge have not been made available.
The incident comes as the Thanksgiving travel period is getting underway. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.2 million airport travelers across the country -- the highest checkpoint volume for a single day since the pandemic began, according to a TSA spokesperson.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.