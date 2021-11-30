Deona Irby, a paraprofessional at Jackson Elementary School, was named the Extra-Mile Employee for November at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Nov. 9. She was nominated by Jackson Elementary Principal Heather Stamoules, and BOE member Kelly Raney read the nomination:
“Even though Ms. Irby was newly hired this school year, it feels as though she has always been a part of the JES team! Ms. Irby is the paraprofessional for our Student Support Center. She has taken our vision of this room and not only provide consistency with it, but also shared suggestions we’ve been able to implement for improvement. She supports students with goal-setting, talks them through connecting behavior to consequences, and conducts check-ins. She provides a safe space for students that is calm and quiet, while also holding them to high expectations.
“When Ms. Irby does not have students in her room, she is in the classrooms supporting teachers and students with both academics and behavior. She is an integral member of our PBIS team and has led many school-wide celebrations and recognitions, including first responders’ day, nutritional week, and bus driver appreciation. Ms. Irby is working with another teacher to bring back the “Girls with Pearls” mentoring program and assists in the coordination of two other mentoring programs — Kids Hope and within JES, connecting all students to.a champion. Ms. Irby quickly established positive rapport with students, staff and families and we are so glad she is here. Simply put, Ms. Irby is a JES Difference Maker!”
