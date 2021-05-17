ALBANY - In what was his final athletic performance as a Jackson Red Devil, senior Dennis Foster won the Long Jump competition at the state AAA track meeting in Albany on May 13 and was crowned state champion!
Foster went into the state meet as the Region 2-AAA long jump champion, and crowned his efforts with a jump of 23' at the state meet.
"I am extremely happy for this young man," said coach Beau Beasley. "He has gone through so much in the span of two years, losing two coaches and having his junior season cancelled (all spring sports were cancelled last year because of COVID-19). A truly remarkable athlete was on display this weekend."
A total of eight Jackson athletes competed at the state meet: the boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay team of Cameron Edwards, Dennis Foster, Amari Stodghill and Okemus Grier, Carlos Barlow in the 110 Meter Hurdles, Felix Hixson and Dawson Livingston in Discus, and Kyla Head in the 200 Meter Dash. While Foster was the only to finish in the top rankings in the finals, Beasley said he was proud of the rest of his team as well.
"They all pushed each other to do better and supported one another when they were down," Beasley said. "I look forward to seeing what is in store for them as they return!"
