ATLANTA – Delta Community Credit Union (DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $8.3 billion in assets, has expanded its field of membership to include Butts and Spalding counties in south metro Atlanta. With this expansion, membership in Delta Community is now open to all residents of 16 metro Atlanta counties.
“We are honored to have this opportunity to offer consumers in Butts and Spalding counties the same personalized care, trusted advice and honest value that’s at the heart of our member-owned, not-for-profit structure,” said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. “As in all communities we serve, we also look forward to supporting local charitable and educational initiatives that are important to our members and employees.”
Residents of Butts and Spalding counties may visit any of Delta Community’s 27 retail locations in metro Atlanta, including six located in neighboring Henry and Fayette counties. They will also have access to Delta Community’s online banking and award-winning mobile banking services, which features mobile check deposit and Zelle person-to-person payments.
“Whichever way consumers choose to connect with us," added Halter, "we are excited to offer Butts and Spalding residents additional choice and convenience on a full range of personal and commercial financial products and services.”
Delta Community offers consumer and business savings, checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; IRAs; health savings accounts; credit cards; consumer loans; mortgages; commercial loans; commercial deposit accounts; retirement and investment services; and insurance services through Delta Community’s wholly owned subsidiary, Members Insurance Advisors.
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with 440,000 members, 27 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.