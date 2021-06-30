ATLANTA – Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia’s largest credit union with $8.5 billion in assets, will accept applications for its 2022 Philanthropic Fund grant program beginning July 1, 2021.
Throughout 2022, the program will distribute a total of $125,000 to non-profit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people and financial literacy and education, including programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).
“Our Philanthropic Fund is part of our commitment to community investment and a means for Delta Community to broaden its impact,” said Hank Halter, chief executive officer. “The program has enabled us to support the worthwhile missions and efforts of more than 165 organizations that work alongside the credit union to enhance the quality of life and opportunities available in the communities where we are privileged to operate.”
Since making its first distributions in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $750,000 in non-profit organizations that offer education, career training, and health and human services to tens of thousands of people in metro Atlanta.
The application window for the 2022 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund opens July 1, 2021 and closes Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs, and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
Delta Community recently expanded its field of membership to include Butts and Spalding counties in south metro Atlanta. With this expansion, membership in Delta Community is now open to all residents of 16 metro Atlanta counties. Residents of Butts and Spalding counties may visit any of Delta Community’s 27 retail locations in metro Atlanta, including six located in neighboring Henry and Fayette counties.
