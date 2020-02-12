MACON - A defendant arrested in Butts County who attempted to distribute a large amount of methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison, announced Charles "Charlie" Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Kathleen Rojas, 37, of Fayetteville, to 72 months in prison and three years supervised release on Feb. 5 after she pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The federal system has no parole.
Rojas was arrested during an operation conducted by the Butts County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 10, 2018. Agents were tipped off by a confidential informant that the defendant would be involved in the sale of methamphetamine.
The defendant was arrested in Butts County, Georgia with 110.6 grams of 97% pure "ice" methamphetamine hidden in her bra. Rojas told investigators there was more methamphetamine in her nearby Henry County motel room, and an additional 635 grams of 99% pure "ice" methamphetamine was discovered. The total amount of "ice" methamphetamine
recovered was 745.6 grams.
"To all criminals involved in the meth trade: Don't use meth, don't sell meth and don't transport meth through the Middle District of Georgia. We will prosecute offenders engaged in pushing this deadly, illegal narcotic in our communities," said Peeler. "I want to thank the Butts County Sheriff s Office, the Flint River Drug Task Force and DEA for their excellent work in this case, and shutting down a meth distribution operation in middle Georgia."
The case was investigated by the Butts County Sheriff s Office, the Flint River Drug Task Force and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Outzs prosecuted the case for the Government.
