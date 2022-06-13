Dawson Livingston, a 2022 Jackson High School graduate and a star in football and track and field, was already headed to Berry College near Rome on an athletic scholarship to play football and track next school year. He can now add a $5,000 scholarship to the mix, as he was announced at the Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Banquet in Atlanta on June 8 as the recipient of the Hawthorne Wesley Scholarship.
The $5,000 scholarships are awarded by the Atlanta Track Club Foundation and Atlanta Youth Running Foundation to a male and female high school athlete in good academic standing who plans to continue competing in track and field or cross country in college.
Livingston finished 1st in both the discus and shot put, setting a personal best in the shot put with a distance of 53.95 feet, in the region 2-AAA meet, qualifying for the GHSA AAA Track and Field Sectional on May 7.
At the sectional, Livingston took 1st place in the shot put and 3rd place in the discus, qualifying in both events for the GHSA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships held May 12-14 in Carrollton.
At the state meet, Livingston finished 3rd in the state in discus with a personal best of 154.11 feet, and 4th in the state in shot put with a distance of 50.1 feet.
