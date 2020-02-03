Just over 250 people gathered before sunrise on a brisk 37-degree Sunday morning, Feb. 2 to await Butts County’s famous groundhog resident, Gen. Beauregard Lee, declare six more weeks of winter.
Georgia’s official animal weather forecaster gave his annual weather prediction after being coaxed from his tiny Southern mansion replica home at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson. The staff at the wildlife preserve fed “Beau” Waffle House hashbrowns and Lamar County resident Truman Boyle of Bugles Across America played “Reveille” before Beau slowly came into view.
Dauset Trails Center Director Ike English read Beau’s official prediction which stated he had seen his shadow and Georgians can expect six more weeks of winter. In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.
In 2017, “Beau” was moved from Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn, Georgia, to Dauset Trails, a 1,400-acre wildlife refuge located at 360 Mt Vernon Church Road in south Butts County.
Sunday’s spectators included both local residents and groundhog supporters from north of Atlanta and south of Macon. Russell Martin of Canton first began following Beau and his predictions as part of his “bucket list.” Mark Gunter of Macon dons his top hat and brings a different relative along for the festivities each year; this year his father Mitch Watson came along.
Sonny Guntermann of Lithia Springs has attended at least 15 groundhog weather events. He said he still learned a lot from the groundhog facts Dauset Trails had on display at the event. “Did you know Ronald Regan was the first president to attend a groundhog event,” he said. “I was hoping they’d have a trivia contest.”
Betty Jean Jordan of Monticello may have been the most diehard groundhog lover. Donning hand-crafted groundhog ears, Jordan brought along her groundhog puppet, “Woody,” and later planned to dine on a groundhog-themed dinner of winter white chili, woodchuck cider and “Beau” cornbread.
Gwinnett Stripers baseball team mascot “Chopper” was on hand for photographs and Beau-themed shirts were available for purchase.
English expressed thanks to the following people for helping make “Beau’s” third Butts County declaration possible: Dr. Todd Simpson of the Butts County School System, the city of Jackson, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Truman Boyle of Bugles Across America, the Gwinnett Stripers and “Chopper,” Richard King of Waffle House, Dauset Trails Veterinarian Dr. Laura Morgan, the “hard working” Dauset Trails staff, the Daughtry Foundation, the Zeta Tau Alpha chapter at UGA and all of the volunteers and visitors.
