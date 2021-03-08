Jump Rope for Heart.jpg

A Daughtry Elementary School student shows off prizes he won while jumping rope to raise money for the American Heart Association.

 Special Photo

In February, Daughtry Elementary School students raised $7,000 participating in the annual Kids Heart Challenge benefiting The American Heart Association. During the fundraiser, students learned different jump rope skills including: Chinese jump rope patterns, long rope jumping, and single jump rope skills. They also learned about the importance of heart health. To celebrate, students enjoyed entering the gym filled with strobe lights and music, and had the opportunity to win prizes while they jumped for the cause. Daughtry students raised a total of $7,000 for fhe American Heart Association. Coach Worley said, “We have such generous families here at Daughtry. I’m so proud of our students and their love for others.” I’m proud to be a Daughtry Colt.” Mr. Watts would personally like to thank Coach Worley and Mr. Jeffcoat for their dedication to this worthy cause.

