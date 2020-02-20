Fifth graders from Daughtry and Stark elementary schools were among 480 of the most talented students in Georgia to perform as the Statewide Elementary Honor Chorus on Feb. 14-15 at the Clayton Performing Arts Center.
The students rehearsed all day on Friday with clinicians Dr. Angela Broker and Emily Floyd and prepared songs from Israel, Chile, African, and America.The weekend culminated with a fantastic performance before a packed house. It will be an event the students will never forget.
