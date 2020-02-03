The use of robots in many areas of life is growing, such as in manufacturing, food production, customer service and transportation.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students from Daughtry, Jackson and Stark elementary schools recently competed in the FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament. Robotics is the study of robots and their design, construction, operation and use. Teams were tasked with using computer coding to solve "real world problems" in a hands-on STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) experience.
FIRST LEGO League (FLL) is a global robotics competition that focuses on teamwork, discovery, and innovation. Teams design, build, and program LEGO Education MINDSTORMS EV3 robots to perform autonomous "missions" on a themed playing field and design innovative solutions to a real-world problem inspired by the theme.
Angela Storey is the coach for the Daughtry Elementary School Lego Robotics team. She said her students at DES and at the other schools came a long way in a short period of time.
"This year is the first year that we have had any exposure to the EV3 robot that is used for FLL," Storey said. "None of us on the Daughtry team even knew how to turn the robot on or make it move when we started in late September! We spent many hours studying videos and program guides to learn the ins and outs of the robot game, along with all of the other elements of the competition. The team really came a long way."
There are four areas in which students are judged at competition. The categories are innovation project, core values, robot design, and robot games. For the innovation project, students had to identify a problem in their community and identify a solution.
For example, teacher Cynthia Ethridge of Stark Elementary said her students chose to make the school playground more inclusive by adding a wheelchair swing and a poured rubber surface.
"They created a skit as a way to present the problem and solution to the judges at the competition," she said. "For core values, students had to demonstrate how well they worked as a team and discuss various ways in which their team demonstrated the core values of the program, which included Inclusion, Discovery, Teamwork, Fun, Impact, and Innovation.
"The students also had to build a robot and design programs for it. The students presented the robot at the competition and answered questions about it. Lastly, students used their programs to guide robots in completing different missions for the robot games."
Teams from all three schools competed on the regional level in December and qualified to move on to the super-regional. Stark won a trophy for Robot Performance in the regionals.
Stark and Jackson competed in the super-regional at Clayton State College on Jan. 11, and Jackson was awarded the Robot Design Award and advanced to the State Championship at Athens Academy on Feb. 1.
Daughtry competed in the super-regional at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins on Jan. 25 and placed seventh in the robot game high score out of 36 teams!
The teams from all three schools presented their robots to a packed Butts County Board of Education meeting on Jan. 14, showing board members and parents how their robots handled the tasks they were programmed to perform.
Team member Lucas Phillips from Jackson Elementary said they have plans to continue building on the knowledge they've gained and be ready to compete again next year.
"Because this is our first season and we got a very late start we have used very basic coding," he said. "At the end of our season this year we are planning to work with some more advanced code and add sensors. We even have a team from another district who we have FaceTimed several times that are planning a field trip to come and mentor us."
Team members for each school were:
Daughtry Elementary: Alex Carder, Shannon Toney, Brett Patterson, Rebekah Goodman, Ryan Goodman, Carter Glover, Alaura Adams, Gavin Howell, Jordan Tello, and Zhari Barlow. Angela Storey, Coach; Starr Hendricks, Assistant Coach.
Jackson Elementary: Anna Barnes, Logan Baswell, David Berry, Kadence Brumback, Casten Carver, Andrew La, John David Marlowe, Willow Nowak, Lucas Phillips, Alison Raney, and Susanna Tores. Coaches: Dawn Smith and Laura Payne.
Stark Elementary: Aria Brazier, Zeraiah Brown, Xavier Chunn, Braylon Dawe, Brayden Hunter, Summer McKinney, Aiden Moore, Jay Pollette, and Logan Snipes. Coaches: Cindy Ethridge, Andrea Griffin, and Meagan Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.