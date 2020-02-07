Daughtry Elementary School 5th graders recently participated in Story Time From Space: In-Orbit Readings and Science to Encourage STEM in the Classroom. NASA astronaut and microbiologist Kate Rubins read "Rosie Revere, Engineer" to the class. Together with NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), Story Time From Space arms formal and informal educators with the necessary materials and knowledge to teach fun, accurate STEM lessons.
Daughtry Elementary 5th graders participate in Story Time From Space
