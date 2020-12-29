Check Presentation.jpg

Generosity Day was held at Daughtry Elementary. During this event, students were asked to bring in donations to assist with the Can-a-Thon and the Salvation Army Food Drive. "Usually during this time of year, stated Principal Brentius Watts, "we ask our students to bring in canned goods to help feed those in need over the holidays. Although we were not able to bring in canned goods this year, we felt we still needed to help this worthy cause. In one day, our students collected over $250 for this cause." A check presentation was made with Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin on Thursday, Dec 17. Left to right in the photo are Watts, Pippin, and students Ella Crockarell, River Goddin, and Kalaney Miller.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.