Generosity Day was held at Daughtry Elementary. During this event, students were asked to bring in donations to assist with the Can-a-Thon and the Salvation Army Food Drive. "Usually during this time of year, stated Principal Brentius Watts, "we ask our students to bring in canned goods to help feed those in need over the holidays. Although we were not able to bring in canned goods this year, we felt we still needed to help this worthy cause. In one day, our students collected over $250 for this cause." A check presentation was made with Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin on Thursday, Dec 17. Left to right in the photo are Watts, Pippin, and students Ella Crockarell, River Goddin, and Kalaney Miller.
featured
Daughtry Elementary students mark Generosity Day with $250 check for Can-a-Thon
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
-
- 0
- From Staff Reports
-
- 0
- By Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- All three victims identified in fatal accident in Flovilla on Dec. 18
- Butts County man among three people killed in accident Dec. 18
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Georgia sets one day record of confirmed cases while Butts County sets weekly high
- Jackson Police hand out toys to neighborhood children
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Santa Claus visits neighborhoods near Butts County Department of Leisure Services
- Early voting turnout for runoffs in Butts County down; early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30
- Gordon State College honors 2020 graduates in a virtual commencement
Images
Videos
Collections
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 2-year degrees that go on to the most meaningful jobs
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to audiences
- 100 worst movies of 2020
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to critics
- Year in review: 100 best movies of 2020
- Bestselling books of 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 22
- 15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years
- Classic Christmas songs that are more than 100 years old
Latest News
- Butts County cat adoption day a success with 20 cats and families connecting
- Daughtry Elementary students mark Generosity Day with $250 check for Can-a-Thon
- With these recipes, you'll have a lucky New Year's Day
- Nursing homes, including Westbury in Jackson, beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Croatia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you planning to make a New Year's resolution this year?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.