Georgia Power recently came to Daughtry Elementary to review heat with the third grade students. Students were able to show off what they learned to Georgia Power representative Cedric Sheffield while experimenting with hot water, thermometers, insulators, and conductors. This is Sheffield's second year reviewing all the heat standards with third grade in an engaging, energetic, and rigorous 45-minute lesson. He covers important vocabulary, explains how particles move in hot and cool temperatures, explains how heat transfers, and reminds the students the importance of being energy efficient.
Daughtry Elementary students learn about heat from Georgia Power
