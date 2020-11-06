Fourth grade students at Daughtry Elementary are growing cabbage, lettuce, kale, carrots and strawberries, with special thanks to Scott's Miracle-Gro in Jackson for donating the soil. The students researched which plants can be grown in the fall.
The garden provides real world context for what they are learning in the classroom. Students observe the weather and talk about the cloud types when they are outside.
Students are also learning about ecosystems. They quickly realized that they do not have very many pollinators in the garden, so they are researching ways to attract more.
The garden is student led. Students research what to grow and how to take care of the flowers and vegetables. They are also interviewing parents and family members to get more information about taking care of the plants.
The students get so excited to see how the garden is changing every time they observe it. They journal their discoveries in their science notebooks and discuss those discoveries further with each other.
In the classroom, they are researching how to harvest the plants and how to make the plants grow faster. The garden is a way to foster their curiosity and love of reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.