Third grade students at Daughtry Elementary harnessed the energy from the sun to bake a yummy snack! Students have been studying heat and heat sources in science. As an end-of-unit activity, students put their knowledge to the test and designed, built, and executed an experiment using the sun to bake their s’mores. This was a delicious lesson that they will not forget!
Daughtry Elementary School students learn to cook with solar power
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
