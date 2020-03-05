Ms. Turner's fourth grade science students at Daughtry Elementary School are learning about ecosystems. They participated in an activity where they had to take on the role of forensic scientists and determine who or what was responsible for the disappearances of the woods' little critters. Students examined owl pellets and determined that the owl was the culprit.
featured
Daughtry Elementary School students identify suspect in woods mystery
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Henry County Animal Control finds more than 20 starving horses in McDonough
- Georgia House okays bill tightening regulation of senior-care homes
- Legislation aims to clean up issues with Georgia film tax credit
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Chinese space mission reveals what it's like on the farside of the moon
- Marcie Seleb retiring after 32 years with Butts County Water Authority
- ATF offers reward in Venture Guns burglary in Forsyth
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Happy Birthday: Feb. 26 to March 4
Images
Videos
Latest News
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
Poll: What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor?
Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints. Tell us your choice.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.