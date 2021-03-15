Daughtry 1.jpg

American astronaut Dr. Serena Aunon-Chancellor (upper right) reads "Ada Twist, Scientist" (upper left) to 5th grade students at Daughtry Elementary School. The astronaut read the story while she was aboard the International Space Station.

 Special Photo

March 2 was Read Across America day. The 5th grade virtual students in Ms. Hendricks' classroom at Daughtry Elementary School enjoyed story time in space.

The students listened to “Ada Twist, Scientist” being read by astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor at the International Space Station. “Ada Twist, Scientist” was chosen to highlight girls in science.

Recommended for you

The students were excited to take part in Read Across America. After reading the book, the students discussed how Ada Twist asked questions, investigated and researched how things worked and what caused the stinky smells. The class discussed that this is what scientists do to make new discoveries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.