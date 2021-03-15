March 2 was Read Across America day. The 5th grade virtual students in Ms. Hendricks' classroom at Daughtry Elementary School enjoyed story time in space.
The students listened to “Ada Twist, Scientist” being read by astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor at the International Space Station. “Ada Twist, Scientist” was chosen to highlight girls in science.
The students were excited to take part in Read Across America. After reading the book, the students discussed how Ada Twist asked questions, investigated and researched how things worked and what caused the stinky smells. The class discussed that this is what scientists do to make new discoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.