Students at Daughtry Elementary enjoyed a virtual author visit from Jeff Kubiak, author of "One Drop of Kindness." Students and staff spent the entire month of February showing random acts of kindness to each other as well as community members. The purpose of this special week is to urge people to be kind to each other, especially those they don't know, without any specific reason. The philosophy behind "Random Acts of Kindness Day" is altruism, which is selfless concern for the welfare of others.
Daughtry Elementary celebrated Kindness Week Feb. 14-19
Larry Stanford
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
