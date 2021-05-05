During the month of April, fifth grader students at Daughtry Elementary learned about local artist Scott Coleman while in Ms. Lisa Smith's art class. After seeing his cupcake collection via the Internet, these scholars were extremely excited about painting cupcakes in his memory. This bulletin board is displayed outside the media center at DES.
Daughtry Elementary 5th graders memorialize local artist Scott Coleman
- From Staff Reports
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
