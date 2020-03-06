Dog owners wanting or needing to spay or neuter their pets can have it done for $20 by the HELP Spay Neuter Clinic in Newnan, and get a free ride to and from the clinic.
The "Snip Ship" shuttle will be at the Butts County Administration Building on Mar. 16 and Mar. 30, Apr. 13 and Apr. 27, and May 11.
Owners must schedule an appointment and will be required to pay a $20 deposit by credit/debit card. The deposit will be applied to your account. It will be forfeited if you do not show up for your appointment.
The surgery includes a pre-op examination by a veterinarian, anethesia, surgery, one dose of pain medication during surgery, and lots of tender loving care! Pet owners are responsible for the cost of a rabies vaccination ($13) or providing proof of current vaccine. Although not required, owners are encouraged to order take home pain medication ($5), an e-collar ($10), and an annual DHPP vaccine ($13).
Butts county residents are also required to show proof of residency.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.HelpSpayNeuter.org or call 770-304-7911. The full amount will show during the scheduling process, but the discount will be applied upon arrival for the surgery.
For more information, call the HELP Spay Neuter Clinic at 770-314-7911. Let's fix Butts' dogs in 2020!
